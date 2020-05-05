THE UNDERTAKER: THE LAST RIDE DOCUMENTARY WILL PREMIERE IN WWE NETWORK

May 5, 2020.- Undertaker: The Last Ride, The new series of five episodes of WWE® will premiere in WWE Network next Sunday, May 10 at 4 in the morning (Monday) Spanish time, right after Money in the Bank®. The five-episode documentary gives viewers an unprecedented look at Mark Calaway, the man behind the legendary Undertaker, preparing to start the final chapters of his 30-year career in WWE.

The series will air on the WWE Network as follows:

Chapter 1 – This Sunday, May 10, immediately after Money In The Bank, at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, Spanish time.

Chapter 2 – Sunday, May 17 on request from 4 in the morning.

Chapter 3 – Sunday, May 24 on request from 4 in the morning

Chapter 4 – Sunday June 14 on request from 4 in the morning

Chapter 5 – Sunday, June 21 on request and from 4 in the morning

In this Sunday’s premiere episode, Undertaker comes to terms with his own mortality as he prepares for what many believed would be the final bout of his career against Roman Reigns® at WrestleMania® 33.

Fans will be able to see how he got there, the pressure he puts on himself every year preparing for the WWE pop culture extravaganza, and more.

Additionally, the episode reviews Undertaker’s physical and emotional cost once his undefeated 21-year career at WrestleMania comes to a shocking finale against Brock Lesnar® at WrestleMania® 30.

The series will also feature first-hand interviews with Calaway, his wife and former champion Michelle McCool, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Paul “Triple H®” Levesque, John Cena®, Roman Reigns®, Batista®, Ric Flair®, Edge® , Shawn Michaels®, Mick Foley® and many others.

Undertaker: The Last Ride joins the original WWE Network programming, including WWE: 24®, WWE Untold® and WWE Chronicle®. WWE Network is WWE’s award-winning digital service offering each pay-per-view event, original programming and over 11,000 hours of video on demand.

Available anywhere, anytime, and on any device, the WWE Network can be accessed on TV, video game consoles, phones, tablets, and computers. Fans can sign up for free for a month at www.wwenetwork.com.

