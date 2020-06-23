The Undertaker appreciates all the support from fans on social media.

In the last episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, the legend spoke about his combat against AJ Styles in WrestleMania 36 and his conclusion of “not wanting to return to the ring.” During these last days, social networks have been filled with emotional messages to The Phenom and numerous tributes for the career he has had and all the great moments he has left.

On this day, Taker posted a photo on the social network of Twitter from his official account thanking all the fan messages after watching the final episode of The Last Ride.

Next, we leave you with the publication:

#ThankYou – Undertaker (@undertaker) June 23, 2020

The comments of The deadman about the current status of his career as a professional wrestler that he did in his documentary were the following:

If Vince called me, would he come back? I guess time is the only one that has the answer. “In an emergency,” you break the glass and take The undertaker out. You should consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and career, I have no desire to return to the ring.

After these harsh words, Taker continuous:

There is nothing else for me to conquer. There is nothing else for me to accomplish. The game has changed, it’s time for the new guys to appear. I don’t know, the timing seems to be right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. There is a much bigger picture in my eyes and it has allowed me not to judge myself as a tough guy in recent years.

