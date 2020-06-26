From Ireland to Poland, from southern Norway to Slovenia, the forests of Europe’s temperate zones increasingly resemble each other. Faced with anthropogenic disturbances, the herbaceous plants characteristic of the different regions are gradually disappearing and being replaced by more cosmopolitan species. Nettle, for example, thrives in numerous undergrowths. A consortium of European researchers has been studying the mechanisms responsible for this impoverishment of the flora. Their study reveals the important impact of air pollution. This entails a nitrogen supply that modifies the competition between the species and encourages the expansion in Europe of the most common plants.

From the data collected from 68 forest areas studied during periods ranging from 15 to 78 years, the researchers determined the characteristics of the herbaceous plants that thrive today in Europe: these are fast-growing species that produce small seeds are easily dispersed and form extensive populations. They colonize a variety of environments, which is why they are called generalists, or cosmopolitan. Conversely, less common plants with a limited range grow more slowly and often form small populations. They thrive under particular environmental conditions and are called “specialists.”

The vulnerability of the latter can have two explanations. On the one hand, they are less adaptable to changes in the environment than generalist species. In the current context of environmental changes, they are therefore more fragile. On the other hand, small populations are more sensitive to extinction. But which of these two explanations has a greater impact on the vulnerability of a species?

Using statistical models, the authors determined the probability of extinction of the species over 38 years according to the abundance they presented in a given environment. But although this criterion turned out to be quite predictive when describing the vulnerability of a species, it was found to be insufficient. In fact, a specialized species just as abundant in one place as a generalist species is twice as likely to go extinct. Therefore, the vulnerability of a species would be influenced by a second criterion: adaptability, which is linked to its degree of specialization.

Changes in the balance of power

To demonstrate this, the researchers examined the effect of nitrogen pollution, a major disruption to forest ecosystems, using statistical analysis from the ForestREplot database at the University of Ghent. Historically, Europe’s forests have been nitrogen-poor environments, which is a limiting factor for plant growth. However, since the 20th century, these environments have been enriched by this nutrient. Human activities release nitrogen compounds, such as nitrogen oxides, into the atmosphere, which re-deposit in the soil. This abrupt fertilization of the alters ecosystems and leads to the disappearance of numerous plant species.

Unsurprisingly, the authors noted that specialist plants, which are less adaptable, are highly sensitive to nitrogen contamination: their extinction risk increases from 4 percent overall to 27 percent in the most polluted settings. In cosmopolitan species, on the contrary, this contamination is beneficial for their proliferation and has no impact on their probability of extinction.

Thus, nitrogen content is proving to be a crucial parameter in the dynamics of European temperate forests. When it presents low values, it hinders the growth of cosmopolitan species and promotes the development of specialized plants, which are very efficient in these ecosystems. But in polluted environments, excess nitrogen from the soil reverses this balance of power. The more competitive cosmopolitan species make the undergrowth more homogeneous and increasingly dependent on nitrogen.

Coraline Madec

Reference: “Replacements of small- by large-ranged species scale up to diversity loss in Europe’s temperate forest biome”. IR Staude et al. in Nature Ecology & Evolution, vol. 4, pp. 802-808, April 2020.