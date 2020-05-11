This week comes a little soft for HBO subscribers. It has always been said that less is more and if there is quality in the contents it does not matter if they are not released in mass. The truth is HBO brings few contents this week, but for all tastes.

If you are a passionate about technology, of the best kept conspiracies or secrets, or if you prefer sentimental dramasHBO’s choice of series and movies for this week brings that and more.

Remember that if you have not yet subscribed to this platform you can enjoy its catalog completely free for two weeks. After that period the price is 8.99 euros per month if you have decided to continue or you can unsubscribe without obligation.

The war for being the most interesting streaming platform for the user looks like it is going to get fiercer than ever. Which streaming platform is better? Apple TV, Netflix, HBO, Filmin or Sky?

The Undeniable Truth and Other Premiere Series on HBO

This Monday, May 11, a long-awaited series arrives on HBO. The undeniable truth is a miniseries in which Mark Ruffalo plays two twin brothers. The plot is based on the novel of the same name published by Wally Lamb in 1998, and tells the story of the Birdsey twins. One of them, Thomas, suffers from paranoid schizophreniaAlthough he can lead a normal life with his medication, he sometimes has severe episodes of his illness. His brother Dominick will try to help him out of the mental institution in which he is hospitalized, since it does him no good. Drama to all four sides, but that can be very necessary to show the most human side of a very unknown disease.

HBO premiere series

The undeniable truth: May 11

Eagleheart: May 15

Snowden and other film releases

In the movies section we also have two premieres. Many more will come next week, but this one we have to settle for two completely different formats. The same day, the latest film by Sofia Coppola opens on this platform, Somewhere, which focuses on an already classic plot in Hollywood, the courage of the family to keep us on solid ground when we are most lost. An actor with a life of excess returns to reality dragged by his daughter, an approach to feelings, ties and what is really essential in life.

On the other hand, we find a history of spies, of political control secrets hand in hand with the history of Edward Snowden, the man who in 2013 unveiled documents from the NSA’s secret global surveillance program and opened the eyes of the world: “We are all under surveillance.”

Premiere movies on HBO

Somewhere: May 15

Snowden: May 15