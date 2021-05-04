The “uncontrolled” Chinese rocket that will crash into Earth

The spacecraft, launched on April 29, was part of missions to build China’s Tianhe space station.

The rocket, of the ‘Long March 5B’ type, is orbiting 300 kilometers from Earth and at more than 27,700 km / h

It is expected to fall around May 10, but the impact zone cannot be calculated until six hours before.

The construction of the Chinese government’s Tianhe space station has suffered a major blow. Part of the rocket with which the first module for the station had been sent is falling back to Earth. The structure could make an uncontrolled reentry and crash at an unknown point.

The launch took place on April 29, from the Wenchang base in Hainan province. Thus, the rocket, of the ‘Long March 5B’ type, ejected the ‘Heavenly Harmony’ unmanned module into Earth orbit. However, the rocket also entered a temporary orbit, which has opened up the possibility of it falling to Earth. The most worrying thing is that it could land in an inhabited area.

The antecedent in Ivory Coast

“Potentially, it is not a good situation, he remarks. Jonathan McDowell, from the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University. “The last time a ‘Long March 5B’ rocket was launched large metal rods flying through the sky and damaging several buildings in Ivory Coast”, Explain. Although most of the material disintegrated upon reentering the atmosphere, there were pieces that hit the ground. McDowell says they were “very lucky no one was hurt.”

In the case of the Chinese rocket, the astrophysicist believes that some pieces will also survive re-entry, which would be the “equivalent to the accident of a small plane spread over 100 miles (160 km).” Since 1990 there has not been a similar situation with structures of more than 10 tons: the ‘Long March 5B’ weighs about 21.

At more than 27,000 km / h

This Tuesday, the spacecraft orbits the Earth every 90 minutes, at about 27,700 kilometers per hour and at an altitude of less than 300 km. The United States military has named it 2021-035B, and its route can be tracked at orbit.ing-now.com.

Since the weekend, it has fallen almost 80 km in altitude and the SpaceNews portal has reported that some observations by space amateurs from Earth showed that it was not under control. This, and its speed, make it impossible to predict where it will land. The most likely result is that it falls into the sea, since the oceans cover approximately 71% of the planet.

Based on its current orbit, the rocket passes over Earth as far north as New York, Madrid, and Beijing and as far south as southern Chile and Wellington, New Zealand, and could make its re-entry at any point within this area.

Given his speed, a small change in his trajectory could make a big difference from where he ends up. He is expected to return to Earth on May 10, with a margin of more or less two days. Once the date is clear, experts could predict its landing time within a six-hour window.

China’s negligence

“The downside is that China has been really negligent. We didn’t deliberately drop uncontrolled items weighing more than 10 tons from the sky,” McDowell said.

The rocket launch is part of 11 planned missions to build the Chinese space station, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2022. It is a T-shaped structure that will weigh around 60 tons, divided into up to six modules. That is, smaller than the International Space Station, whose construction began in 1998 and weighs around 408 tons. The Tianhe station will have a docking port and will also be able to connect with a Chinese satellite.