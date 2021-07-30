The uncomfortable Conference of Presidents for Pedro Sánchez

Salamanca hosts the XXIV Conference of Autonomous Presidents, an appointment they have also attended Felipe VI and Pedro Sánchez. This is the first face-to-face meeting since July 2020 due to the pandemic and it has been quite uncomfortable for the Prime Minister from the beginning.

The Conference of Presidents is the highest political body for multilateral cooperation between the State and the autonomous communities. Despite the economic recovery and the good progress of vaccination, This meeting has choked Sánchez for several reasons.

Family photo of those attending the Conference of Presidents. (Photo By Jesus Hellin / Europa Press via .)

Already upon arrival at the Plaza Mayor of the Salamanca city, meeting point of the appointment, Sánchez has faced insults from the scant public attending. While the king has been received with cheers and applause, the Prime Minister they have given him boos and insults.

Beyond this moment, something that has happened more times to Sánchez in some of his last public appearances, the only absence at the summit has been that of the Catalan President Pere Aragonès. At a time when the Government is trying sell a normalization of bilateral relations, the absence of the president is a jug of cold water for the Executive and shows the enormous distance that still exists.

This absence was about to be joined by another because the presence of the Basque Lehendakari Íñigo Urkullu was in doubt until the last moment. The Basque politician has finally come after achieving the transfer by the Government of three taxes with which the regional Executive intends to raise 220 million annually.

This transfer has annoyed the rest of the regional presidents who see a favorable treatment towards some communities. In fact, the PP has been very critical of Sánchez and has considered the meeting as a “fake and a fraud.”

“The regional presidents are fed up, and with good reason, of establishing a Persian market that if you come to the Conference of PresidentsAs you are from the PNV, I am going to give you the Tobin Tax, the Google tax and the foreign trade taxes, just as I gave you 2,000 million euros last year. Not even the best Hollywood actors charge that photo “, Pablo Casado pointed out.

Thus, a meeting that at first seemed comfortable for Sánchez, with the rapprochement with Catalonia and with the advance in vaccination, has been complicated. It remains to be seen if the advance of the summer calms the spirits a bit or if voltage and polarization are maintained.

