The uncertainty of Josh Taylor

A unification always leaves uncertainty. The maxim has been fulfilled again. Last Saturday, Josh taylor He raised all four super lightweight belts. With the unified division there are two paths: defend them or gain weight. The second option was the one that was rumored first and made sense. The Scotsman belongs to Top Rank, like Terence Crawford, who after announcing the Spence vs Pacquiao, has been left without a renowned poster. The American arrived at welterweight after also unifying the super lightweight and without a doubt the lawsuit would be very morbid.

On the other hand, if he stayed in the superlight and wanted to keep his four crowns he had to go, yes or yes, against Jack Catterall. The Englishman was the official WBO contender and agreed to step aside to allow for unification. The condition is that the winner has him as the first on his list. Therefore, if Taylor does not comply, he could lose the belt of that body. The global lawsuit does not sell much, but it could be interesting locally if it takes place at the champion’s home. This option is the one that the champion himself has slipped in the last hours. Once you comply with that procedure, the next point should be Teófimo López, who plans to gain weight after facing George Kambosos on June 19. That fight would sell … and even more than Crawford’s.

The other side of the coin is the rest of the boxers who are waiting for their opportunity. A resignation from Taylor to his belts would leave eight fighters facing his big break. In that career Sandor Martín is in a position of honor. The Spanish, current European superlight champion, is number 6 WBC and 7 WBA. A good position to be eligible for glory, but for now we have to wait. Taylor has the last word.