The questions that journalists ask me these days are very difficult. They want to know how many Brazilians will be out of work due to the pandemic. They ask if Provisional Measures 927 and 936 will be sufficient to guarantee the employment and income of formal employees. They question whether the monthly R $ 600.00 compensates what informal workers are losing by not working.

The difficulty in answering these questions is largely due to uncertainties in the medical field. Doctors confess to knowing little about covid-19, as it is a new disease. They are not sure whether cured patients will have guaranteed immunity, suggesting the possibility of a second or third outbreak of infection. They are unsure to say which is the best system of deflation. They leave doubts about the effectiveness of the tests that exist today in identifying different degrees of risk.

Depending on each response from the medical field, we will have different impacts on the job market. Epidemiologists recommend tentative mismatches to verify their impact on the level of infection and the lethality rate. This means that the return to work can be marked by comings and goings, which would characterize a resumption in W, and not in V, as everyone wishes. The World Health Organization (WHO) says the pandemic is far from over and that the need for quarantines, even if partial, should drag on until the end of 2020 and enter 2021.

The gradual release to work is being adopted in European countries. There, health authorities are also groping the land, ready to modify or cancel the authorized release. Germany, for example, saw the infection grow after a very cautious release. The pullback was inevitable.

As long as there is no specific vaccine and effective medication, countries will live in this state of uncertainty. In a large, diverse and uneven country like Brazil, restarting work will require even greater care. In the crossing to reach that point, the preservation of companies, support for formal employees and informal workers will be crucial.

The measures adopted by the Brazilian government in both the economic and labor areas are in the right direction and should give breath to many companies and alleviate the suffering of entrepreneurs and workers. Once the crossing is over, the return to work will have to be well planned and well executed with the forecast of changes in pace throughout the process. A poorly planned and disordered lap can become the shortest of all laps due to new outbreaks of infection and deaths.

When returning to work, entrepreneurs and workers, of course, need to be protected by strict sanitary control in the workplace. Extensive application of effective tests will be crucial to separate people from different health conditions and degrees of risk. Finally and not least, the rapid conversion of Provisional Measures 927 and 936 into ordinary laws is crucial to give legal certainty to companies seeking to adopt its rules.

Respecting these conditions, how many will be without work? Do not know. Even because I’m out of statistics to guide me. The General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) ended in January and the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad) is suspended. Those who say they know what will happen have estimates ranging from 14 million to 27 million unemployed by the end of 2020. A catastrophe. Indeed, this virus is malicious and competent.

