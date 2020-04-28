Miguel Ángel BarberoFOLLOW

Updated: 04/28/2020 07: 59h

save

In these days of madness and uncertainty, it is not easy to make decisions. Especially in professional sports, which in addition to the aspect of entertainment also involves many economic and health interests.

If it’s costing God and it helps to find the appropriate date for the return of a sport that is played in one country (such as soccer in Spain), it is understandable the difficulty of doing it in another that takes place every week in a different nation. Especially when irresponsible situations were experienced with the declared pandemic, such as allowing massive shows in which actors and spectators were infected.

For this reason, since nobody wants to take risks from now on, the golf circuits try not to perceive themselves when it comes to returning to the courses. “We continue to assess the situation day after day but we are not going to make any decisions until it is safe to return and there are no restrictions. Everyone’s health comes first »says a spokesman for the European Circuit. Precisely in the Old Continent the situation becomes more complex, since it is necessary to be changing country from one week to the next and all the set-up that accompanies tournaments (players, coaches, caddies or journalists) comes from different places. . In other words, even if you are authorized to play in a safe place, there may be many participants who cannot get there. They will depend on international restrictions. A complete mess.

In U.S.A. they have it better

In the case of the American circuits the situation is different. As tournaments take place basically in one country, they can better handle bans, in addition to having the declared support of Donald trump, who is ready to resume high-level competitions as soon as possible. In this way, the PGATour he has long since set a date for his return: June 11 in the Texas city of Fort worth. Like the following three tests, it will be held without an audience and with strict sanitary measures. The figure of a million tests of the Covid-19 to be held in the fourteen tournaments that remain in season.

“Golfers want to return to play as soon as possible,” he says. Rafa Cabrera since Florida– therefore, in view of the situation, I decided to stay here instead of going home. This would avoid any possible later problems of quarantine ». Indeed, with 25 players and 35 caddies living outside their borders, there is a serious dilemma if not everyone can arrive in time for the initial coup.

Tournaments of another guise

What is clear is that, whether in June or after the summer, the competitions will no longer be the same. If they are held behind closed doors, they will lose the heat of the public and will remain in a mere television show, something that misses golfers. Especially for the Ryder Cup, that without the classic hobby duel loses a lot of sense.

Then, when the fans can return live, it remains to be seen if there are enough weeks to relocate all the postponed events. “At LET we have free holes in the calendar and we could relocate them »says the european president Marta Figueras-Dotti, while in the case of men they plan to hold three-day tournaments to add three every two weeks.

.