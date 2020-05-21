In recent years, the jailbreak has lost some appeal among users. Despite this, from time to time new ways of doing so arise. A few hours ago, the unc0ver Team announced its intention to publish the unc0ver 5.0.0 tool “with support for all versions of iOS on all devices”. A very relevant news for the jailbreak community and the security of the iPhone.

All devices compatible with iOS 13.5 will be able to jailbreak

For those who are not familiar with the jailbreak, it should be explained very quickly. This is a way of “unlocking” (hence the name) a device that is under the software limits that its manufacturer has established. In the case of the iPhone, we can only install apps from the App Store. Nor can you modify certain aspects of the operating system.

We are going to release # unc0ver 5.0.0 with support for every signed iOS version on every device using a 0day kernel vulnerability from @ Pwn20wnd in sponsorship with https://t.co/l4SDOTDUla very soon. Update your devices to 13.5 and follow our progress on https://t.co/cNIUANaJr2. – unc0ver Team (@ unc0verTeam) May 21, 2020

Both things are in Apple’s hands and only the company can alter or control them. The jailbreak seeks to break those restrictions to do things that are not allowed by the manufacturer. The unc0ver team claims to have achieved this for all Apple iOS devices. That would include the 2020 iPhone SE, the iPhone 11, and other older devices.

Apparently, this team of hackers will launch a new tool to jailbreak devices. It will be called unc0ver 5.0.0. and it is based on a kernel vulnerability found by Pwn20wnd, an acquaintance of the jailbreak scene. In turn, they recommend updating the iPhone to iOS 13.5 to take advantage of this possibility.

However, this technique of “unlocking” the iPhone poses very important security risks. Something that in recent years has gained special relevance.

Jailbreak, a hobby of a serious security problem

The jailbreak was born practically at the same time as the iPhone. In the early years of the iPhone, the exclusivity agreements with the telephone operators they were of great importance. Thus, an iPhone bought from one company could not be used with a SIM from another since it was locked. One of the first uses of the jailbreak was, precisely, to unlock the operator of the iPhone to be able to use it on any network.

At first this activity had a certain positive aspect. There were numerous ideas that emerged from this community around functions, tweaks and news that Apple would later officially assume on iOS. Over time, however, it has become a security issue.

Apple has never welcomed the “release” of its iOS devices. Hence, with each iteration of hardware and software, more doors have been closed and correcting every mistake detected. Thus, getting to jailbreak an iPhone was increasingly difficult. And also increasingly coveted.

What started as a challenge to unlock a difficult terminal, has ended up becoming a business for many hackers

Because releasing an iPhone is not only attractive to users who want to mess around. It poses a very important security risk since it also serves to install malware. East malicious software It can have numerous uses, among which stand out spying on its owner without his knowing it.

The espionage of people as a great danger of the jailbreak

Although it is not possible on a large scale but individually, the risks of jailbreak are not theoretical. They are there and we have seen them since at least 2016, with the well-known case “Pegasus”. At that time, Ahmed Mansoor was the target of the united arab emirates government for being a political dissident. And the authorities tried to subdue their iPhone using three exploits that allowed the device to be jailbroken and spy on its owner.

The attack, carried out by the Israeli company NSO Group, consisted of sending an SMS with a link that when pressed, opened the device security. Apple was notified and the company quickly released iOS 9.3.5, which fixed all the bugs. And is that hackers looking to jailbreak and Apple are immersed in constant persecution, like the dog and the cat. Each movement of one that disrupts the plans of the opposite, is followed by another of the opposite that does the same.

Thus it is highlighted that the jailbreak is no longer a project of a few curious citizens, but a serious matter of companies and governments, where there is a lot of money at stake. The exploits that allow access to the jailbreak are paid both on the black market and open to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Maybe millions.

The reward system for finding exploits also leads to a price escalation for these errors in the market

Apple, for its part and like other companies, opened its own rewards program for those who found zero-day vulnerabilities. However, the prices paid elsewhere make hackers prefer to sell them to the highest bidder. Which gives rise to a new game of cat and mouse: if Apple were to raise its reward, the prices paid by third parties would also increase.

There is no definitive solution in the same way that there is no 100% secure software system. So the only thing Apple can do is trying to go one step ahead, reinforcing your security before an error is discovered and solving it as soon as possible when it comes to light. If the promise of the unc0ver Team was fulfilled, it would not be strange if we stumbled upon an iOS 13.5.1 update soon after.