The UN warned that the coronavirus cannot stop without providing water to vulnerable people

A group of experts from The United Nations warned on Monday that the global coronavirus pandemic will not be able to stop if water is not provided to people in vulnerable situations..

“Since handwashing with soap and clean water is vital in the fight against Covid-19, governments around the world must provide continuous access to sufficient water to populations living in the most vulnerable conditions,” requested the UN experts.

“The global fight against the pandemic has little chance of success if personal hygiene, the main measure to prevent contagion, is not within the reach of the 2.2 billion people who do not have access to drinking water services“They have added.

In this sense, it also asked governments to “immediately” ban water cuts to people who cannot pay the bills.

He also considered it “essential” that “free” water be provided for the duration of the crisis stemming from the global Covid-19 pandemic to people “living in poverty and those affected by the economic difficulties that lie ahead.” “Both public and private providers must be compelled to comply with these fundamental measures,” he said.

“For the most privileged people, washing hands with soap and clean water – the main defense against the virus – is a simple gesture. But for some groups around the world it is a luxury that they cannot afford, ”criticized the United Nations experts.

On the other hand, the UN expert group welcomed the measures announced by some governments to mitigate the impact of the job loss that may result from the pandemic, while calling for policies to guarantee “continuous” access to water and sanitation.

“People living in informal settlements, the homeless, rural populations, women, children, the elderly, people with disabilities, migrants, refugees and all other groups vulnerable to The effects of the pandemic must have continuous access to sufficient and affordable water, “the group stressed.

“Only in this way can they comply with the recommendations of health institutions to maintain strict hygiene measures.“Pointed out the UN experts.

He also expressed his concern that economically vulnerable people become “victims of a vicious circle”. “Limited access to water makes them more likely to become infected.”

“The infection leads to diseases and isolation measures, making it difficult for people without social security to continue earning a living. Thus, their vulnerability increases, which results in even more limited access to water.“He remarked, before settling that” governments must apply measures to break this cycle. “

“From our mandates, we continue to insist on the need to ensure that no one is left behind. Governments must pay special attention to marginalized groups, which are seldom at the center of public policies related to water and sanitation. In relation to the Covid-19, this message is even more critical, “he said.

With information from Europa Press