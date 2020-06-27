The UN has set a standard rule for autonomous cars that interests the lane maintenance system, in search of the essential harmonization of systems.

The ALKS Regulation has been signed by sixty countries, including those belonging to the European Union, South Korea and Japan. A consensual and binding regulation for the countries that have signed it.

The new regulation on the ALKS system requires that they control the vehicle only when the driver is behind the wheel and with the belt properly fastened. It can only be activated on roads that have physical separation between both directions of travel, in which access by pedestrians or cyclists is not allowed, or that these have exclusive and separate lanes. And they can only work up to speeds of 60 km / hour.

Additionally, when the driver must regain control of the vehicle, all elements of various activities will be automatically disconnected: internet, videos, etc.

For safety reasons, the driver will be monitored to regain control of the steering wheel. And also the vehicle must be equipped with a black box.

The system must also accept the software update and be safe against possible hacks.

This regulation will enter into force next year and should contribute to the diffusion of autonomous vehicles. Japan or Germany will apply it as soon as it comes into force; the rest of the EU in a second term. All the vehicles that are sold in the signatory countries of the agreement will have to fulfill it, reason why the American marks will have to adopt them for the vehicles that export to these markets even though the United States is not part of the Forum.

It is important that the standards are ‘universal’, it would be highly desirable for manufacturers and also from an environmental and safety point of view, even if emerging or developing countries have problems adopting them due to their cost.

