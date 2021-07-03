The UN Secretary General ‘blesses’ the “creation of conditions for dialogue” in Catalonia

Guterres and Sánchez, this Friday. (Photo: . / Fernando Alvarado)

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, has defended this Friday the creation of “conditions” so that the “dialogue” can bear fruit in Catalonia, after advocating this route as an “essential instrument” to resolve the crisis and under the idea of that “all problems have to be solved politically.”

In a joint appearance at the Palacio de la Moncloa with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, with whom he has had an interview in the framework of his visit to Spain, Guterres has made a brief comment when asked if the pardons to those convicted of the procés will be able to contribute to solving the Catalan conflict.

Although he has stated that it is not appropriate for the Secretary General of the United Nations to “comment on internal political issues” of his member states, he has made an open defense of dialogue as the best way to solve this type of problem and betting on the political path.

“The creation of conditions so that dialogue can bear fruit is always something very important in our societies,” he said.

Guterres has been more forceful when referring to the issue of the Sahara. “It is absolutely essential to find a political solution, and for that it is necessary to restart the dialogue,” he told . when asked about the possibility of promoting an initiative to unblock the situation in Western Sahara during his second term at the helm. from the ONU.

On the Sahara: The current situation is not sustainable. Finding a political solution is absolutely essential

The Secretary General explained that the United Nations is making “a great effort” so that it is “finally possible” to have a special envoy accepted by all parties to be able to relaunch the dialogue process. “I already had …

