Airlines want to resume flights as soon as possible, but need to regain the confidence of travelers. Proposed measures range from vacant seats in the middle to partition walls. And many health controls.Michael O’Leary, president of Ryanair, revolts: “So let’s not fly, and that’s it,” he announces, in a mocking tone. The debate is already boiling over how commercial flights will resume after the end of the toughest phase of containment – in particular whether central seats should remain vacant.

“Vacating the middle seat does not bring social distance, it is a stupid idea that has absolutely no effect”, if such a determination is enacted in Ireland, Ryanair’s country of origin, “either the government pays for the middle seats, or we do not take off “said O’Leary, in his usual way.

One thing is clear: in aviation, things are not going to return to the world of before the new coronavirus anytime soon – possibly never. This threatens the business model of a company like Ryanair, which puts as many passengers as possible squeezed into their machines, and makes them fly more often than competitors, keeping ground times to a minimum.

Both procedures are now in question, since, with the intensive disinfections that will be required and the boarding process more complicated, keeping the distance, the stays on land will also extend. It is also considered to introduce express covid-19 examinations at airports.

However, until now the responsible authorities have not heard of contagions during flights. The aviation industry has repeatedly stressed that high-performance particulate filters ensure that the air in the passenger cabin is at least as clean as in an operating room; and that the flow of air from the top down further reduces the risk.

More changes than after 9/11

While there is also no evidence that free central seats would reduce the risk of contagion, companies like Lufthansa and Eurowings are blocking them, and Easyjet also promises trips without other passengers on the side, at least in the early days after resuming operations.

“It’s pure cosmetics, and there’s no scientific reason for that,” admits Shashank Nigam, head of aviation consultancy firm Simpliflying, who analyzed the issue. However, psychology is equally important at this point. Ingo Wuggetzer, director of cabin marketing at Airbus promises: “We will continue to enable a safe travel experience, which must also be visible to the passenger, in order to build trust.”

Simpliflying outlines a discouraging scenario of what air travel can be like in times of disinfection: “The changes will be at least as radical as when after September 11, 2001, if not on an even larger scale; and they will be permanent”, prophesies Nigam. “To the security controls that were hardened at the time, a disinfection element will be added.”

In the study recently presented by your firm, flying will become more or less like this: already at the online check-in, you will be required to present a kind of immunity passport, confirming the presence of antibodies against the coronavirus in the traveller’s body.

You will need to arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure. Before entering the check-in area, passengers will have to go through a disinfection tunnel and a body temperature tracker. A new transport health agency could set the standards, along with the World Health Organization (WHO) and airport and aviation associations.

Discomfort in exchange for the feeling of security?

“We must strive to introduce measures worldwide that the traveling public understands,” claims Christoph Mueller, for years executive director of companies like Aer Lingus and Malaysia Airlines. “A type of safety net is needed. Nothing is worse for the demand than people not boarding for fear of contamination.”

However, if the rules outlined by Simpliflying come true, they could also be a reason to keep the public away from airplanes. The use of a sanitary mask may be mandatory, as provided for in the resumption plan of operations proposed by the German air lobby, BDL.

According to him, “when boarding, on the plane, during the duration of the flight and on the descent, make sure that each passenger is wearing a protective mask”. The obligation to wear and wear masks already exists in Canada; in the United States, JetBlue is the first to demand the same from passengers. As of next Monday (04/05), the Lufthansa group also asks its users to wear masks.

Gone are the days of going straight to security control and the gate. You may need to be at the checkpoint two hours before departure: all checked and hand luggage will have to be disinfected with ultraviolet light, and there may be an additional health check. Boarding takes place with safety distance, in small groups, perhaps a disinfection tunnel will be integrated in the passenger bridge.

Glassafe, Janus, cargo as a neighbor

A lot will also be different on board, starting with how to sit. Aircraft seat manufacturers are already offering offers for the post-coronavirus era. In its “Glassafe” design, the Italian Aviointeriors bet on a dome of plexiglass around the head and shoulders that resembles the old telephone boxes.

In the more elaborate model “Janus” – evoking the two-faced Roman god – the middle seat is turned in the opposite direction and is separated from the neighbors by continuous plexiglass walls. In the opinion of Airbus’ Ingo Wuggetzer, “a hygienic partition wall could intelligently combine comfort-privacy and hygiene-distance”.

No company has yet ordered this post-corona furniture for their cabins. For its part, the Asian firm Haeco proposes, pragmatically, to alternate rows of seats in the cabin with places for loading. On the one hand, this guarantees the distance, on the other hand it allows a better use of capacity in times like the present, when the demand for freight is greater than that of seats.

The flying experience promises to change in other respects: flight attendants wearing protective clothing; all passengers wearing masks and gloves; before takeoff, the cabin is cloudy with disinfection product; every half hour the crew dispenses hand sanitizer.

On the other hand, even in first class and executive class, there will only be packed and sealed meals. Special cleaning staff will take care of hygiene in the bathrooms and kitchens throughout the flight. At the destination airport, the immunity passport is shown again and passed through a temperature tracker; the bags are disinfected again before delivery.

It is to be expected that, in this way, many people will lose the taste of traveling. Airbus’ Ingo Wuggetzer nods with at least a little hope: “Depending on the time and availability of vaccines, some [medidas] will remain, but others will disappear again. “

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

