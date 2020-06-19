Delegates at the session on racism at the UN Human Rights Council (.)

A resolution condemning the systemic racism and police violence It was unanimously adopted by the UN Human Rights Council, following the withdrawal of a mention that specifically criticized the United States and asked to investigate the situation.

The Human Rights Council, which Washington abandoned in 2018, approved by consensus this resolution presented by African countries urgently, after the death of George Floyd and the massive protests against racism worldwide. More than fifty nations had requested an international investigation into police abuses against African-Americans in the United States, but they did not succeed and had to resign themselves to a sweetened resolution on the subject.

The resolution passed without a vote condemns the increasing police violence against Africans and people of African descent, but generally and without mentioning the United States at any time, as was done in the original version of the text. Investigative commissions such as the proposal are often created in contexts of possible war crimes or crimes against humanity.

In exchange for that, The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, was asked to monitor globally the acts of police brutality against Africans or people of African descent, thus eliminating any specific focus on the United States..

Burkina Faso delegate gives speech on racism and police brutality (.)

In the turn of final comments on this resolution, several European countries, including Germany, Italy or the Czech Republic (representing the European Union) assured that singling out a single country for a global problem like racism was wrong. « Racism exists in all societies, it is a problem against which we must unite, not divide, hence the need not to point only to a State, » said the German delegation in this regard.

There was also numerous criticisms of the short time the Council had had to debate the resolution, and in this sense Mexico regretted that the latest version had been shown to delegations only three and a half hours before a final decision had to be made., something he considered an example of lack of transparency.

Burkina Faso, representing the African nations that sponsored the resolution – and that according to sources close to the negotiations have been pressured to lower the tone of the text – said that the council « has heard the cry of people of African descent, asking for equal treatment and enjoyment of human rights. »

The most critical delegation in the closing arguments was that of Venezuela, represented by the Chavista regime, which did highlight the special case of the United States and condemned « the fascist and supremacist nature of Yankee imperialism. »

(.)

The African initiative arose after the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a policeman, a crime that has unleashed an international wave of convictions and demonstrations against racism.

Many delegations reiterated today in the Human Rights Council their condemnation of that murder, and the resolution also alluded to the case, condemning « the structural racism that exists in the criminal justice system. »

The text also regretted « the recent incidents of excessive use of force (…) by security forces against peaceful demonstrations in defense of the rights of Africans and Afro-descendants, » although in this passage, once again, the reference to the USA.

(With information from .)

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Why the new protests against racism are different and what consequences they could have