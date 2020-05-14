The UN is evaluating a virtual summit to hold the meeting of international leaders at the General Assembly in September, in order to avoid a large crowd of people that would jeopardize progress in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization has not yet made any decision in this regard, but several sources consulted by the EFE news agency pointed out that it will be impossible to meet in the usual format each year, which brings together about 200 heads of state and government and thousands of diplomats.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the UN has already canceled dozens of meetings and opted to hold them telematically, while a minimum guard is kept at New York headquarters until at least the end of June.

The coronavirus crisis occurs in the same year that the UN was preparing for a special General Assembly, given that it is 75 years since its founding.

The Member States, which are the ones that must decide, are mainly awaiting some kind of indication from the organisation’s general secretary, António Guterres, who is silent for now.

“The secretary general is in talks with the president of the General Assembly,” Stéphane Dujarric, the Guterres spokesman, recently explained.

The spokesperson added that there are many factors to consider, including the situation in New York City, where there have been thousands of deaths from coronavirus.

“Obviously, it will be a decisive factor, the state of the pandemic worldwide,” he said.

While the telematics option is the most technologically feasible, that would eliminate all parallel activity, which includes thousands of bilateral meetings and informal contacts, a European diplomatic source said.

On the other hand, some delegations have some doubts about the technical capabilities of the UN, which has shown problems with its videoconferencing system, for example complicating the activities of the Security Council in the first days of the crisis.

