The UN holds the EU and Libya responsible for the lack of protection of migrants in the Mediterranean

A group of migrants awaits the help of aid workers from the Open Arms organization who are heading towards them in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo: Bruno Thevenin / AP)

The European Union and Libya are responsible for ensuring that migrants and refugees crossing the central Mediterranean are unprotected, said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, who called on governments to reverse decisions that They have caused search and rescue operations to decrease along that migratory route.

The lack of protection for those who jump into the sea with the desire to reach Europe, Bachelet stressed, “is not a tragic anomaly, but the consequence of specific decisions and practices of the Libyan authorities, the Member States and the institutions of the European Union, and of other actors that have jointly created an environment that puts the dignity and human rights of migrants at risk ”.

The High Commissioner’s Office published a report on Wednesday on the search and rescue of immigrants in the central Mediterranean – a route that links Libya with the coast of Italy – during 2020, the year in which their interception and forced return to Libya increased with Over the previous year.

In 2020, the Libyan Coast Guard intercepted 10,352 people, according to official figures, and forced them back to Libya, up from 8,403 in 2019. Many of them were arbitrarily detained upon their return.

The report finds that in the period analyzed the EU and the member countries not only significantly reduced their maritime search and rescue operations, but also that the work of humanitarian NGOs that carried out this task was hampered. The tense situation also led more and more commercial vessels to avoid coming to the aid of shipwrecked canoes as they know they will face delays and …

