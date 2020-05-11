United Nations, May 11 . .- The UN announced on Monday financial support for women’s organizations, especially in the most disadvantaged countries, given the great threat that the coronavirus pandemic is posing to their work on the ground.

UN Women, the United Nations agency for gender equality, explained in a statement that it will provide assistance through two initiatives, the Fund for Women, Peace and Humanitarian Action and the UN fund to combat violence against the woman.

The first will finance women’s organizations in 25 countries facing conflict or crisis and has already received more than 5,000 proposals for it from entities that are fighting COVID-19 in communities that were already experiencing major problems.

The second, in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the Spotlight Initiative, will urgently provide about $ 9 million to 44 entities in Sub-Saharan Africa so that they can continue their work in the midst of the pandemic.

“These organizations make an extraordinary contribution to society, whether in response to widespread violence against women or to specific problems that women and girls experience in conflict zones. We must support them and respond to their critical needs in these unprecedented times. “UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka explained in the note.

The agency stressed that this type of civil society organizations are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and must be an “integral part” of the response to the disease and of the subsequent recovery process.

The cases of coronavirus in the world have overcome a new barrier, that of four million, which represents an increase of one million in the last eleven days, according to data confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The daily evolution of cases officially reported by the countries indicates an increase of 63,139 new in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths rises to 278,892, representing a daily increase of 8,527, the WHO said.

