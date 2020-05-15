The United Nations warns that the economic consequences of the pandemic may lead to an increase in human trafficking and migrant smuggling from the most affected countries to the richest destinations

EFE –

Vienna.- The economic crisis and the travel restrictions by COVID-19 can expose migrants and refugees to older abuse and make them fall into almost slavery situations, such as human trafficking, a practice that can increase, warns the United Nations.

“The economic consequences of the pandemic may lead to an increase in human trafficking and migrants from the most affected countries to the richest destinations, “according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

MORE RESTRICTIONS, MORE EXPLOITATION

In a report, this agency points out that travel restrictions are not stopping the movement of people fleeing conflict, the violation of human rights and worse living conditions.

The UNODC analyzes possible scenarios of how the coronavirus crisis may affect trafficking and human trafficking in the medium term.

Trafficking is a crime that consists of capturing and holding a person by force or coercion, in order to exploit them sexually or labor.

Although the best known form is sexual exploitation, other victims suffer from conditions of slavery in domestic tasks, agriculture or, even, they are forced to practice child begging or subjected to forced marriages.

The study acknowledges that flow along the eastern Mediterranean migratory route has decreased in recent weeks, probably due to measures imposed by States to limit travel and movement.

However, in the medium term, these measures can drive an increase in human trafficking and smuggling because the licit ways of traveling are even more limited and many have no choice but to resort to illegal networks.

“Closings and restrictions also often result in riskier routes and conditions, as well as higher prices, exposing migrants and refugees to older abuse and exploitation “, summarizes the UNODC.

This situation may also affect migration from Central America or Venezuela to the United States and, although the UNODC acknowledges that it does not yet have data, it bases its assessment on similar situations in the past, such as the years after the 2008 crisis.

“A context of restrictions by COVID-19 increasing vulnerability to abuse and trafficking may also affect people fleeing the high rates of violence in the ‘Northern Triangle’ of Central America and the crisis in Venezuela,” he says. .

He warns that “with fewer options to get around, despair can lead to abuse and exploitation, as well as the need to use more costly and risky forms of trafficking.”

THE MAFIAS ARE WINNING

“The global economic recession, which brings with it a sharp rise in unemployment rates, is likely to increase cross-border human trafficking,” the report added.

The UNODC recalls that this trend could also be observed in the period 2007-2010, “when victims of trafficking in countries particularly affected by high rates of prolonged unemployment were increasingly detected in countries with a faster recovery.”

Increasing poverty due to the pandemic in many countries can lead to many more people falling into trafficking networks.

UNODC concludes that the negative economic impact of the pandemic can be mitigated by investments to facilitate recovery and by providing safe and legal pathways to refugees and migrants.