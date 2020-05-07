© Provided by .

A resident walks through the rubble in a building damaged by an attack by forces loyal to Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in the Znatah suburb of Tripoli, Libya, on May 1, 2020

A recent report by UN experts confirms the presence in Libya of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group, considered akin to President Vladimir Putin, diplomats who agreed to the report said on Wednesday.

This is the first time that the UN confirms the presence of Russian paramilitaries in that African country, something that the American newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post had previously published and that Moscow denied.

The investigation was carried out by experts who monitor the arms embargo imposed on Libya in 2011, which since that year has been in chaos after the fall of the Muammar Qaddafi regime.

These private military groups support Marshal Jalifa Haftar, who controls eastern Libyan territory, but their collaboration has not been without tension with the military chief and his allies, according to the document.

The text, sent on April 24 to the Security Council, is an update of a previous report sent in December that already mentioned the presence of foreign militias in the conflict, mainly from the border Chad and Sudan. That earlier version, however, made no reference to mercenaries of Russian origin.

“The group of experts has identified the presence of ChVK Wagner’s private military in Libya since October 2018,” says the report, which estimates a maximum of between 800 and 1,200 troops.

On that figure, the investigation warns that it has not been able to “independently verify” the scale of the ChVK Wagner deployment.

The details of the report, which has not been publicly released, were provided by diplomats who had access to its content and who spoke to . on condition of anonymity.

– An “instrument” of the Kremlin –

The opaque Wagner Group, a Russian private security company, has been accused of deploying mercenaries in countries such as Syria, Ukraine and the Central African Republic, among others.

A senior US State Department official told . that the group is “an instrument of Kremlin policy” in Libya.

“Wagner has been a provider of technical support in the repair of military vehicles, has participated in combat operations and has been involved in influence operations,” the report details, which also mentions other more specialized military tasks such as artillery observation or the deployment of sniper teams.

“His deployment has functioned as an effective force multiplier” for Haftar, the report says.

The text does not recommend sanctions against mercenary groups and does not foresee actions to prevent their participation in the conflict.

Since April 2019, Haftar has attempted to take by force Tripoli, the seat of the UN recognized Government of the National Union (GNA) of Libya.

A truce agreed in January this year between Turkey and Russia has been repeatedly violated.

Its offensive, which has the support of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, has suffered a major setback since Turkey began to openly engage in the conflict in defense of the GNA earlier this year.