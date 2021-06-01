The UN calls for an independent investigation of the deaths after the militarization of Cali

A policeman fires tear gas at the protesters in Cali on May 3. (Photo: Andres Gonzalez via AP)

The United Nations High Representative for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has called for an independent investigation of the deaths in the protests against the Colombian government in the city of Cali.

Cali, one of the most important cities in Colombia, has been the epicenter of protests against President Iván Duque and there have been 14 deaths reported in recent days. Those responsible must respond, says the former Chilean president.

The now high commissioner has expressed her great concern over the recent outbreak of violence in the city, from where her office has received reports that 14 people were killed and 98 wounded -54 by gunshots- in the clashes that took place in the last two days in the context of citizen protests, in which the presence of armed civilians was detected.

A statement issued by the UN Human Rights Office, led by Bachelet, indicates that information has been received that these individuals – including a member of the judicial police who was officially on rest – opened fire on protesters, journalists who were fulfilling their mission and even passers-by who passed by.

“The police officer was beaten to death by the crowd,” said Bachelet, adding that in other parts of the city, other unidentified individuals fired at protesters in the presence of police officers.

“These events are very worrying after the progress that was being made to resolve the social unrest through dialogue,” said the high commissioner, who demanded that all those who caused deaths or injuries be investigated, which includes state officials. , and they are punished according to their responsibility.

Bachelet asked …

