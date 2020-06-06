Since 1974, on June 5, the World Environment Day. A key date on the UN (United Nations Organization) agenda that serves to raise awareness of the importance of caring for and preserving the environment. This year’s official motto is “For Nature,” which calls on citizens to be “part of the solution.” The UN defends that the variety of food that is eaten, the air that is breathed, the water to drink or the climate that makes life on the planet possible and reminds that they would not exist without the services of nature.

Thus, it highlights that marine plants produce more than half of the oxygen in the atmosphere, and a tree is capable of absorbing 22 kilos of carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen in return.

“Despite all the benefits that our nature offers, we still mistreat it, so we need to work on it. That is why we need this International Day, “insists the UN.

World Environment Day was designated by the United Nations in 1974 to promote environmental action. Since then, every June 5 governments, companies, celebrities and citizens demand the improvement of the environment.

This year 2020 the theme is biodiversity and the UN recalls recent events such as the unprecedented forest fires in Brazil, California, and Australia, the locust invasion in the Horn of Africa, and now the COVID-19 pandemic, which “demonstrate the inextricable relationship between humans and networks of life”.

Today, to meet the demand of all humans on the planet, each year it would take 1.6 Earth planets where deforestation, invasion of wildlife habitats, intensive agriculture and acceleration of climate change.

“If we continue on this path, the loss of biodiversity will have serious consequences for humanity, including the collapse of the food and health systems,” warns the UN.

Precisely, he reflects that the appearance of COVID-19 shows that when biodiversity is destroyed, the system that supports human life is destroyed.

The UN also denounces that worldwide, a billion people are infected every year and millions of them die due to coronavirus diseases, and remember that 75 percent of all emerging infectious diseases in humans are zoonotic, which means they are transmitted from animals to people.

The conference will be a platform to “inspire positive change” in the global community and aims to encourage people to think about the way they consume: companies, to develop greener models; farmers and manufacturers to produce more sustainably; governments to safeguard wilderness areas; educators to inspire students to live in harmony with the Earth; and young people to become bold guardians of a green future. “It requires all of us,” concludes the UN.