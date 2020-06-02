MADRID, Jun 2 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The United Nations has applauded this Tuesday the agreement reached by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Bolivia and the political parties to postpone the elections until September 6.

In his daily press conference, Stéphane Dujarri, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, expressed his satisfaction with the announcement made and called on the different actors to cooperate and guarantee the holding of “peaceful” elections, transparent and inclusive. “

“At the request of the Court and with the support of the European Union, Sweden, Canada and the United Kingdom, the United Nations will continue to provide technical assistance to the Plurinational Electoral Body, including on mitigation measures that allow elections to take place in the best possible sanitary conditions, “he said.

His words came after the TSE sent the bill to the Legislative Assembly that sets the deadline for holding the elections until September 6, according to information from the ABI news agency.

The president of the TSE, Salvador Romero, has indicated that the rule – which is now in the hands of the Assembly, establishes that once the law is published, the body will set September 6 as the date of the elections.

Thus, he reported that in the coming weeks it is planned to continue with the organization of the elections “so that the preparatory activities and the same electoral day are met with the due protections, both in terms of social distance and equipment, based on the recommendations of national authorities and international experts. “

The agreement to postpone the elections came after former Bolivian President Evo Morales indicated, through a message on the social network Twitter, that his party, Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), would support him due to the context of COVID- 19.

The Bolivian Senate and Congress approved in early May a law that contemplated the holding of elections in a period not exceeding 90 days after the date previously set for the appointment, May 3, was postponed by the health crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, with the new law, the elections should have been held before August 2.

With the elections, Bolivia aspires to settle the political crisis in which it is immersed by the “irregularities” detected by the Organization of American States (OAS) in the presidential elections of last October 20. Morales resigned on November 10 amid a wave of violence that left more than 30 dead. Currently, he is in Argentina as an asylee.

According to the voting intention surveys carried out before the COVID-19 health crisis emerged, the MAS candidate and Minister of Economy during Morales’ term, Luis Arce, started with a broad advantage over the rest of the competitors. .