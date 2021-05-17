The UN and international mediation, unable to stop the hostilities in Gaza

Six-year-old Suzy Eshkuntana is rescued from the ruins of her home in the capital Gaza. (Photo: MOHAMMED SALEM via REUTERS)

The bombing of Gaza continues, the rockets on Israel continue, and there is no one in the international community who can stop it. Neither with a firm resolution nor with mediation. Not a concrete measure, while the offensive intensifies. And that the area has experienced the bloodiest bombing in seven days, with Israel killing at least 42 people, in its attempt to find Hamas leaders. None were at home. Civilians, yes.

Israel and Palestine exchanged accusations this Sunday at the UN Security Council, where most of the powers demanded an immediate end to hostilities, although the solid support of the United States for the Israeli theses has so far prevented a common message and a show of unity. After two closed-door meetings this week, the Security Council addressed the latest crisis in the Middle East in public for the first time, and did so in the midst of escalating violence on the ground.

During the early morning hours, the Israeli bombings killed at least 42 people in Gaza, including 10 children and 12 women, raising the total death toll since the start of the escalation to at least 197, according to the Ministry of Health of the fringe.

On the other side, the firing of rockets by Hamas and other militias against Israel continued, where a total of ten people have died and at least 270 have been injured.

Call for a ceasefire

Faced with this situation, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, stressed today that the first priority is to stop the violence as soon as possible.

“The fight must end. It must stop immediately. The rockets and mortars on the one hand and the aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must cease, ”said Guterres, who warned that the fighting could drag down & ldquo …

