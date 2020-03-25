On February 21, researchers from the University of Murcia (UMU) they met in the Complutense University of Madrid with members of other Spanish universities for the first exchange of scientific knowledge within the Thematic Network of Fish Chronobiology and its Applications in Aquaculture (CRONOPECES).

The network, of which researchers F are a partrancisco Javier Sánchez-Vázquez (Nutrition Research Group) and María Ángeles Esteban Abad (Research Group Nonspecific Immune System of Teleosteal Fish) of the UMU, aims to promote scientific collaborations and coordinate the activities of expert teams that investigate the functioning of fish biological clocks, their feeding rhythms, metabolism, reproduction, development, immunology and well-being.

CHRONOPECES It seeks to consolidate itself as a discussion forum in which to exchange scientific knowledge and technological capabilities, as well as to stimulate the scientific activity of young researchers through short missions. Likewise, it is about facilitating the transfer of research results from the Chronobiology to Aquaculture, to achieve more efficient and sustainable production systems.

Besides the UMUThis network is made up of 8 interdisciplinary groups from the University of Vigo, Cádiz, the Complutense of Madrid and the aquaculture research centers of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC). The project (RED2018-102487-T) is financed by the MMinistry of Science and Innovation and co-financed with funds ERDF of the European Union.

