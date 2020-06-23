An interdisciplinary team of scientists, made up of researchers from the Laboratory of Optics at the University of Murcia (LOUM) next to Donostia International Physics Center (DIPC) and the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU), have developed a sensor which can help determine whether or not a neutrino is its own antiparticle.

This advance would have implications in explaining the origin of the universeBecause the Big Bang predicts that the cosmos, in its beginnings, contained the same amount of particles of matter and antimatter. However, the universe, as we currently know it, is composed solely of matter. Where did this antimatter end up? It is one of the great unsolved challenges of Particle Physics.

The key is in the neutrinos

Subatomic particles called neutrinos, without load, that travel at speeds very close to the speed of light and that are their own antiparticle can help to solve this question. However, its detection is not an easy task, since its mass is at least 10,000 times less than that of an electron and they hardly interact with ordinary matter.

If neutrinos were their own antiparticle, their decay would give rise to both matter and antimatter. “And if the production of the first one dominated slightly over the second, the result would be a cosmos that would end up being made only of matter, from the leftovers of the Big Bang,” explains Juan Manuel Bueno, professor at the University of Murcia (UMU).

Neutrinos and FBI experiment

To demonstrate this property of the neutrino, it is necessary to observe an extremely rare process: neutrino-free double beta decay (bb0nu), led by J. J. Gómez-Cadenas, professor Ikerbasque at DIPC.

Observing a single Ba2 + ion, after bb0nu was considered practically impossible until recently and it would not have been possible without the work done by the UMU researchers. This key step towards demonstrating that the neutrino is both a particle and an antiparticle has just been published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.

The study was based on the idea of ​​designing and synthesizing a molecule capable of capturing Ba2 + and providing a clear signal when it appeared. The UPV / EHU group, coordinated by Ikerbasque scientific director Fernando Cossío, has designed a bicolor molecular indicator called the FBI (Fluorescent Bicolor Indicator). When the FBI molecule without Barium is illuminated with ultraviolet light, it emits a green fluorescence that instead turns blue when it captures Barium.

Biomedical Techniques and Particle Physics

It is in this process of green / blue spectral detection where the technology created in the UMU comes into play. Directed by the professor of Optics Juan Manuel Bueno, in the experiment both types of molecules have been discriminated through the phenomenon called absorption to two photons. For this, the multiphoton microscope developed by the LOUM researchers themselves has been used. Technology originally used for biomedical applications that the UMU team has transformed to adapt it to the challenges of Particle Physics.

The prototype, which combines an ultra-intense pulsed infrared laser and selective spectral detection, has resolved the dilemma of the FBI molecule manufactured ad hoc for this experiment.

“The intertwining of science and technology is very interesting. In this case, the use of instrumentation originally designed for applications in the eye has been used to solve a basic problem in Physics ”, comments Pablo Artal, director of the LOUM and co-author of the study.

“The commitment to combine basic science and novel instrumental implementations is essential to open new lines of research that allow us to answer the large number of questions that scientists ask ourselves on a daily basis,” Bueno concludes.

