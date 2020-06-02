The Vice-Rector’s Office for Scientific Transfer and Disclosure at the University of Murcia (UMU), through the Office for the Transfer of Research Results (OTRI), has launched an appeal among its research groups to collect knowledge, techniques and technologies that are applicable in the fight against COVID-19 and the socioeconomic consequences that the pandemic has generated.

After the good initial acceptance, the creation of a Web page in which all the projects and initiatives submitted by the researchers are present. This dissemination tool will allow the proposals are known by both the rest of the university community, as well as by companies and institutions external to the university, which will favor the establishment of collaborations and synergies between the different actors.

Currently 32 multidisciplinary proposals belonging to different research groups and different areas of knowledge are included in said tools. As it is a public health problem, many projects focus on the medical-health field, but there are also proposals from fields such as physics, economics, ICTs, communication or psychology.

All united against the virus

Some of the proposals launched by the researchers focus on knowing the impact it has on mental health of the citizens the pandemic and the confinement, the effects that the risk groups can suffer or those that coexist with some pathology. On a social level the footprint that the pandemic may leave on regional tourism will be studied, as well as proposals to mitigate the economic impact. The creation of physical-mathematical models for the monitoring and control of the epidemic, and the application of artificial intelligence for this same purpose, among many other studies, are also proposed.

“This initiative demonstrates the potential that there is at the UMU to offer, from scientific research, solutions to the problems and challenges that we face as a society, both from the health point of view and other consequences derived from the pandemic,” recalls José Manuel López Nicolás, vice-chancellor for Scientific Transfer and Disclosure.

The idea starts from the collaboration with the Seneca Foundation for the creation of the ‘Guide to capacities and resources of the R + D + i system of the Region of Murcia in the fight against Covid-19’, where the first lines were collected proposed by researchers at the UMU. The great reception by the university community encouraged OTRI to continue this initiative.

The proposal is still open to all teams that are interested in presenting their projects. All the actions are accessible at https://www.um.es/web/otri/investigadores/covid-19.

