Arturo vidal He has no hair on his tongue, and sometimes being so direct plays tricks on him. The Chilean player from Barcelona usually gets into trouble with some of his publications on social networks, and the latest from the Barca midfielder has been position itself in the open conflict between Colo Colo and its footballers. The war between the entity, which is known as Blanco y Negro, and the players is total due to the salary reductions that they have imposed without reaching a previous agreement.

Arturo vidal, who formed in Colo Colo and came to play in the first team before crossing the pond and signing for Bayer Leverkusen, has exploited on social networks against the Chilean club directive for the treatment of his profession with two controversial tweets they are giving a lot to talk about in Latin America. «All my support to the Colo Colo players in this sad situation. Throughout the world, agreements are being negotiated and reached », begins the message of the Barcelona player.

«Blanco y Negro (referring to Colo Colo) wants to take advantage of this crisis to solve their serious management problems at the cost of their workers’ wages. It is a stain that will remain forever. Colo Colo is one of its people! Colo Colo is respected! », Added the Chilean footballer along with several images of footballers of the team in which he started in professional football.

All my support to the Colo Colo players in this sad situation. All over the world, agreements are being negotiated and reached. Black and White wants to take advantage of this crisis to solve its serious management problems at the expense of the wages of its workers. pic.twitter.com/fewvvvRsMk – Arturo Vidal (@ kingarturo23) April 25, 2020