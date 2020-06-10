Improve the irrigation practice and sustainability is the goal of GO INNOWATER, a project in which researchers from the Water and Energy Group for Sustainable Agriculture of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) from Elche, directed by Professor Herminia Puerto Molina. To achieve this objective, the researchers of this supra-autonomous project will develop a open source computer program to calculate the efficiency of water and energy use, among other management indicators.

GO INNOWATER responds to the need for improve and increase efficiency the use of these resources and the productivity and economic viability of crops, while guaranteeing the health and sustainability of ecosystems, through an innovative approach.

The project establishes relations between farmers, managers of irrigation communities and cooperatives and research staff, proposing the use of management indicators and comparative evaluation as a method for identifying effective techniques to improve the productivity of irrigated crops, whether on large farms or on smaller plots.

Irrigation modernization and efficiency

In recent decades, the trend in Irrigation modernization has been to improve the distribution efficiency of irrigation water, by replacing canal and ditch networks with pressure pipe networks and replacing surface irrigation with localized irrigation facilities. In this way, water losses in transport have been eliminated and distribution and application efficiency have been improved at the parcel scale.

Efforts are currently focused on improving irrigation management through irrigation scheduling, based on agrometeorological data, supported by soil moisture sensors and satellite data, integrated into computer programs to calculate the water balance. According to the researchers, these changes, a priori, are capable of generating improvements in the efficiency of water use, however, it is not usual to see systematic measures that confirm this extreme and, thus, ensure that the actions have been adequate. and that they generate savings that justify them.

From the verification of this deficiency, the GO INNOWATER approach arises, which will detect inefficiencies at the parcel scale, through the application of comparative evaluation techniques. It also proposes measures to optimize the management of water and energy resources and improve the competitiveness of fruit farms.

The GO INNOWATER project is funded by the National Rural Development Program (2014-2020) to carry out the project. The Operational Groups are key factors in the development of the European Association for Innovation in the field of productive and sustainable agriculture. It is the association of actors from different sectors to form groups, with the common objective of solving a particular problem with the development of an innovation, through participatory co-creation processes and joint action methodologies.

The GO INNOWATER project has received a grant for the execution of innovation projects of general interest by Operational Groups of the European Association for Innovation in agricultural productivity and sustainability, AEI-AGRI, within the 2019 call for sub-measure 16.2, by an amount of 301,504.39 euros, co-financed by the European Agrarian Fund for Rural Development, EAFRD, and by the General State Administration of the Government of Spain, within the National Program for Rural Development 2014-2020, PNDR. This project, also, foresees the transfer of its results to other geographical areas, crops and irrigation systems to achieve an efficient use of water and energy resources, which will have an impact on improving the competitiveness of agricultural farms and will help to decrease the level of CO2 emissions by reducing energy consumption.

The organisms of the Operative Group are: the UMH; Moval Agroengineering; Foia del Pou Irrigation Community; campus of Gandía-Universitat Politècnica de València; and Agro-alimentary Cooperatives of the Valencian Community, with the collaboration of the University of Almería, Research Group AGR-224. Intensive horticultural farming systems.

