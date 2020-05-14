The Group of Applied Research in Agrochemistry and Environment (GIAAMA) of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) from Elche participates in a project that demonstrates, among other issues, the benefits of using agro-industrial compost with biofertilizing properties and inducer of healthy properties in lettuce and baby-leaf spinach crops as a minimally fresh processed food (MPF). The study, also, demonstrates the benefits of the use of this compost as a biopesticide against different phytopathogens of these crops, within an intensive intensive agriculture.

In the project RETOS of the State Research Agency, entitled “Obtaining and validating compost as a biofertilizer, inducer of resistance to phytopathogens and of healthy qualities in the framework of intensive intensive production”, researchers from the Superior Council participate of Scientific Research (CSIC) and of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT).

Enriched agro-industrial compost

The use of agro-industrial compost presents properties biofertilizers and is an inducer of healthy properties such as vitamins or antioxidants, as well as suppressive activity against pests and diseases of lettuce (Pythium irregularulare) and spinach (Peronospora farinosa). Also, the authors of the project investigate whether these biofertilizers serve to improve nutritional status and increase healthy properties for the diet.

According to the researchers, traditional fertilizers applied to the soil can emit greenhouse gases (global warming) such as methane, nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide. The replacement of traditional fertilization with these neoproducts can serve to mitigate the emission of these gases. The authors of this project analyze the emission of these gases on commercial farms in Murcia and Alicante. Also, they have managed to increase the sequestration of C in agricultural soil with these biofertilizers, another mitigation tool, (the organic residues converted into biofertilizers are of plant origin and all the C they contain comes from the atmosphere via photosynthesis. When applied to the soil This C is sequestered in the soil for a variable period of time, so it removes C from the atmosphere, reducing global warming on the ground).

