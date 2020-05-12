The fish farms They are necessary to guarantee the consumption of fish, but every year they suffer great losses due to diseases. The researcher’s laboratory María del Mar Ortega Villaizán at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in Elche investigates the fish immune response to viral infections. This work, developed at the Institute for Research, Development and Innovation in Health Biotechnology (IDIBE UMH), has been funded with European funds and has shown important results on the role of red blood cells in fish in the face of the disease.

The European BloodCellsCrosstalk project, led by Professor Ortega Villaizán, has focused on how fish red blood cells respond to viral hemorrhagic septicemia virus and infectious pancreatic necrosis virus, two diseases that decimate the populations in aquaculture farms and cause great economic losses in the sector.

Guarantee the consumption of fish

The industrial application of the research results will be necessary to guarantee the consumption of fish in a context of climate change and population growth. The capture of fish for consumption has reached its maximum capacity, so 47% of the fish consumed in the world already comes from aquaculture. But, despite the growth that the sector has experienced in recent years, it is estimated that fish farms suffer losses of half of their specimens each year due to diseases.

The UMH professor explains that the idea is to strengthen the internal mechanisms of rainbow trout to prevent the infection from progressing. One of the outstanding discoveries has to do with the role that red blood cells play in the immune system of fish. According to the project results, after infection, red blood cells – cells that are typically known to transport oxygen in the blood – surprisingly produce cytokines and antiviral molecules. The UMH researcher has identified antiviral proteins involved in this mechanism to stop viral infection and is investigating how they can be used as antiviral treatment. For example, promoting the production of these antiviral proteins to strengthen the immune system of fish as an alternative to other medications, since their final destination is human consumption.

The BloodCellsCrosstalk project started in April 2015 and ends in October 2020. It has been funded with 1,823,250 euros from the European Research Council with funds destined for laboratories of excellence that are consolidating their research work.

