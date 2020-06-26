He Communication Service of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, dependent on the Vice-Rector’s Office for Students and Coordination, has launched the initiative “Succeed in social networks with science ” with the purpose of encourage scientific, technological and academic activity among ESO and Bachillerato students, as well as among university students. Through ambassadors of national scientific dissemination, the UMH will reach the target audience from its institutional YouTube and Spotify channels, as well as from Radio UMH. This project is sponsored by Banco Santander through its scholarship program.

The audiovisual and conversational program “Succeed in social networks with science” will be presented by the mathematician, youtuber, professor at the UMH and scientific disseminator Santiago García Cremades and will take place between June 29 and July 4. The videos will be hosted on the UMH YouTube channel, where they can be viewed in their premiere and reviewed as many times as desired in a timeless manner. The audio will be uploaded to Spotify on Radio UMH and, in addition, the programs will be included in the University Radio grid as a scientific dissemination program. The main objectives of this initiative are to bring scientific disseminators closer to ESO and Bachillerato students who are reflected in the university at a stage in which pre-university students are undecided on which line or electives to choose. Through this program, it is also intended to socially disseminate scientific activity and its importance, in an accessible and open way, as well as to put it at the service of society to promote education in values, train and promote the social development of students in their current environment and guide them in their training process.

“Succeeding in social networks with science” uses the own experience of scientific influencers as public figures, whose actions and interventions are viralized in networks to, through a natural, calm, exclusive and intimate dialogue, attract attention to the people who disclose and discover what they do, how they do it, why they do it and for whom. The project will be developed in six episodes, independent but connected, and in them different blocks will be treated, associated with a dissemination platform: YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, written press and television, radio and Twitch.

The programs will have a variable duration between 40 minutes and one hour and the common thread will be Santiago García Cremades, “the mathematician of the covid-19”, member of BigVan Ciencia and television and radio face in programs such as Órbita Laika or Raíz de 3, among others. The presenter and collaborators in the different programs have 2,500,320 followers on YouTube, 316,333 followers on Twitter, 630,232 on Instagram and 106,725 on Twitch.

In parallel, the UMH will establish a raffle through its social networks, the prize for which will be a tablet. The winning person must be previously registered before 15:00 on July 4 on the platform https://www.becas-santander.com/es/program/triunfar-en-redes-sociales-con-la-ciencia -umh.

