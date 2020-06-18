The Scientific Innovation Unit (UCIE) of the Neuroscience Institute, joint center of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche and the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), has organized the webseminar “Patenting life: patents in the field of biotechnology and living matter”. The Patent agent in the field of Biotechnology and Biomedicine at the BalderIP patent agency, Eva Sánchez Galán, will teach this seminar tomorrow, Friday, June 19, at 12:00, through the connect platform: https://conecta2.csic.es/b/sil-gaa-frv.

In the seminar the basics of intellectual property and they will answer, in a very didactic and entertaining way, the questions: what can be patented in the field of biotechnology and what requirements do the research results have to meet to be patented.

According to the organizers, the webseminar is especially focused on the field of biotechnology and it is advisable for both doctoral students, as it provides them with transversal training in the field of technology transfer and intellectual property, and for more senior researchers, given the increasing importance of intellectual property in European projects. The weight of the management and exploitation of intellectual property in the proposals of the H2020 program and the future Horizon Europe is increasingly significant and can make a considerable difference in the success of future proposals.

Eva Sánchez Galán has a degree in Biology and a PhD in Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and Biomedicine from the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) in 2008. Upon completing her research stage, she dedicated herself to the world of intellectual property. He also has extensive experience in drafting and processing patent applications, both nationally, Europeanly and internationally; searches; preparation of patentability and infringement reports; as well as collaboration in due diligence processes.

