The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper talks about his eating disorder

The actor Tom Hopper who has participated in hits such as The Umbrella Academy and Game of Thrones, had many health problems due to his poor diet.

Tom hopper has a great film career since he has been in series such as Marline, Doctor who Y Game of Thrones. He has also participated in films such as Terminator: Dark Fate, The other bodyguard 2 Y Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. But above all he will be remembered for giving life to Luther hargreeves in the great series of Netflix The Umbrella Academy.

In a recent interview, Tom hopper He wanted to make it clear that he is currently struggling to have a healthy life, since his problems with food and tobacco affected him a lot when he was younger.

“I am quite extreme in many of the things that I do. If I do I do it all, and that also works for the harmful things I used to do, like smoking 20 cigarettes a day, easy. Shock! Horror! Between the ages of 20 and 25, he smoked. I ate fast food most days. An average McDonald’s trip would be a Big Mac meal, with a big strawberry shake. And then two cheeseburgers on the side. I would eat 12 Krispy Kreme donuts in one sitting, no problem. I’d eat two large Domino’s pizzas on Tuesdays. On the outside, he looked like a boy going to the gym. I wasn’t particularly skinny or anything, but my body was damping down, either from my metabolism or from my youth. But inside it was a mess. I had these headaches all the time and was sick all the time. Now I realize that the inflammation in my body was causing all kinds of imbalances, and that is how I lived for a long time in terms of food.

Luckily he took his health and fitness seriously.

Tom hopper It also revealed that diet and exercise did little to improve their health. The problem was, he was focused on doing what he needed to do to look good on the outside, regardless of his actual health. The star of The Umbrella Academy She continued to battle low energy and illness until she began to learn about gut health and what foods she needed to eat or avoid to improve her health. So now your health and your lifestyle and that of your family have vastly improved. It was the fact that he is now in a good place from a health standpoint that prompted him to speak up and encourage others to educate themselves about his health.

The actor Tom hopper will return for the third season of The Umbrella Academy from Netflix.