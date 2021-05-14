The Umbrella Academy season 3 will have many surprises

They are currently shooting the third season of The Umbrella Academy and some of the actors are anticipating what will come with the new episodes.

The Umbrella Academy is one of the great series of Netflix and there is a lot of expectation to see the third season, since the second ended in a very interesting way. Now the actors have been talking about what we can expect from adapting the stories of Gerard way in order to Dark Horse Comics.

The actor Tom hopper who plays Luther hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy He said: “I have really enjoyed reading the scripts this year and also while we are doing scenes. I think it’s also because we all know each other so well now and we know the characters so well, we know each other’s characters so well and because the words on the page are already great, so it’s really fun. “

Emmy Raver-Lampman what interprets Allison hargreeves He added that the new additions from the alternate universe of the “Sparrow Academy” bring a different dynamic to the series. “I think this is the first season I’ve read it on paper and I can’t predict where it will go. We know a bit about this from Steve as he just gives us rough lines of what happens. But he has been very reserved, but also the turns that this season is already taking on paper. In fact, I have no idea what is going to happen, but there will be many surprises. It is the first time that I am filming without knowing what the end goal is. It’s great, I’m here for it. “

Justin H. Min who plays Ben Hargreeves also talked about his emotional “ending” scene in season two.

The actor thought that would be his end when the ghostly version of his character disappeared, saying that when he read that scene he thought that he would not really appear in the series again. The Umbrella Academy. Naturally, we now know that Min will appear as “Sparrow Ben” in season three:

“He’s a different Ben, he’s a very different Ben from the Ben we know. We’re getting a feeling that he might not be the best guy and it really sets us up for a really exciting season three. I almost felt like I was in a different show filming the final scene for season two. It was also surreal because I was able to make eye contact with everyone for the first time. “

For now we do not know when the third season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix, but it sure will be a great success.