The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode Titles

We are approaching the month of July, and that puts us practically a year after the second season of the series was released. “The Umbrella Academy”. Some time ago it was known of its renewal for a third season, and even the new faces for the new season were announced to give life to the Sparrow Academy. After months without having great news at the official level, Netflix has offered news of the series.

As part of the Geeked Week that so many headlines are leaving us from the series, the company has revealed the titles of the 10 episodes that will make up the third season of “The Umbrella Academy”. These are the titles they have shared on social networks:

Meet the family World’s biggest ball of twine Pocket full of lightning Kugelblitz Kindest Cut Marigold Auf wiedersehen Wedding at the end of te world Six bells Oblivion

In announcing the episode titles, showrunner Steve Blackman also offered some clues as to their meaning. Apparently “Marigold” has a “special meaning” for fans of the original Umbrella Academy comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Similarly, “Oblivion” is also “ominous” and “terrifying.” That title almost certainly refers to the Oblivion Hotel, which comic book fans will recognize as the interdimensional prison built to house the Umbrella Academy’s deadliest enemies.

The last time we saw the Hargreeves family, they had just traveled back in time from the 1960s to the present. Unfortunately, the reality they encountered upon returning to their ancestral mansion was not the one they remembered. Not only are his father and brother, Ben, alive, but they are also leading a new team of heroes known as the Sparrow Academy. Presumably the new season will show the Hargreeves taking on their doppelgängers as they attempt to return the timeline to normal.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Génesis Rodríguez, and Cazzie David had joined the series as members of the Sparrow Academy. Production on the new season finally began in February, with the return of Steve Blackman as showrunner.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date for the third season of “The Umbrella Academy.” Meanwhile, from The Vulcan Reporter they are already pointing to the renewal of the series for a fourth season, something that still has to be taken as a rumor.

