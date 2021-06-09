The Umbrella Academy reveals the titles of the episodes of its third season – Tomatazos

After two successful and very popular seasons on the most famous streaming service, The Umbrella Academy – 93% are preparing for the release of their third installment that could arrive at any time this year. Although there is still no clarity on its premiere date, recently, the titles of the 10 episodes that will make up this new season were revealed (via ComingSoon.net).

As part of the announcements of the Netflix Geeked Week, the creator and showrunner of The Umbrella AcademySteve Blackman revealed the official titles for the next ten new episodes and although there is no tentative release date at the moment, it is known that the show is still in production stages in Canada.

Based on the popular comic books and graphic novels written by Gerard Way and drawn by Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy he has managed to win over the public with his peculiar story, his humor and his charismatic characters, who hope to continue conquering the fans. Here are the newly revealed titles and some possible clues that emerge from them:

Chapter 1 will be called “Meet the Family,” which translates to “Meet the Family,” and surely refers to the long-awaited introduction of the Hargreeves brothers to their father’s new children, The Sparrow Academy. For its part, episode 2 is titled “World’s Biggest Ball of Twine” or “The largest ball of yarn in the world”, while episode 3 is “Pocket Full of Lightning”, which translates as “The pocket full of lightning “.

Brellies, grab your briefcases, @SteveBlackmanTV just announced all the episode titles for @umbrellaacad Season 3. #GeekedWeek

Episode 4 entitled “Kugelblitz” refers to the term used for a black hole formed by radiation. The 5 is called “The Kindest Cut” or “The Kindest Cut”, while chapter 6 titled “Marigold”, according to Blackman means something to fans of graphic novels, which could be a reference to how they were created. brothers powers.

Episode 7 is called “Auf Wiedersehen”, a German word used to say goodbye. The 8th is titled “Wedding at the End of the World,” which translates to “Wedding at the End of the World,” and promises that one of the characters will take their relationship to the next level.

The 9th, titled “Six Bells” or “Six Bells,” as pointed out by Blackman, will make sense to viewers once they have started watching the next season and finally episode 10, titled “Oblivion,” refers to another End of the World setting for The Umbrella Academy, and Blackman described it as sinister and terrifying.

Last season, Five warned his family that using their powers to escape Vanya’s apocalypse in 2019 was risky. He was right: the jump scatters the brothers back in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Some, who have been stuck in the past for years, have built their lives and moved on, confident that they are the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, right in the middle of a nuclear apocalypse. In this new installment, the brothers must find a way to reunite, find out what caused the doomsday, stop it, and return to the current timeline to stop another apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins.

