‘The Umbrella Academy’ reveals the titles of all the episodes of the third season

There is already less left for the return of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and the co-creator of the series, Steve Blackman, has revealed this Tuesday, June 8 season 3 episode titles as part of the announcements for Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streaming platform’s fan event that runs until June 11 and celebrates all things geek in film and television.

The translated titles would look like this:

– Episode 1: ‘Meet the Family’

– Episode 2: ‘The largest ball of yarn in the world’

– Episode 3: ‘Pocket Full of Lightning Bolts’

– Episode 4: ‘Kugelblitz’ (a concentration of energy so intense that it forms an event horizon and remains self-contained according to Wikipedia)

– Episode 5: ‘The Kindest Cut’

– Episode 6: ‘Marigold’

– Episode 7: ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ (Goodbye in German)

– Episode 8: ‘Wedding at the end of the world’

– Episode 9: ‘six bells’

– Episode 10: ‘Oblivion’

The third season will therefore consist of 10 episodes, the same as the first and second, Although what Netflix has not announced is the date on which the series returns to the platform. Based on the comic book series of the same title written by Gerard Way, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ revolves around a family of adopted siblings with superpowers who come together to continue to protect the world. Blackman is the creator of the series and showrunner alongside Jeremy Slater and stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min.

What happened?

The second season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ ended with the Hargreeves stopping the Apocalypse and returning to 2019 to discover that a new timeline had been created by their interference, one in which Sir Reginald has not died and he himself is the founder of Sparrow Academy, equivalent to the Umbrella Academy. Additionally, Ben is alive and well and will appear in Season 3 as Sparrow # 2, though he won’t be “the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian strategist.” The cast is completed by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.