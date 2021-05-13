The Umbrella Academy: first look at Elliot Page revealed in new season – Tomatazos

Elliot Page has become one of the biggest LGBT icons in recent years, all thanks to his strong media presence and impact on the entertainment industry. One of his next projects is the new season of The Umbrella Academy – 93%, extremely popular series on social networks. Through them, the first glimpse of the actor on the set is shared, something that fans had waited for for a long time. Vania Hargreaves is back and the public is eager to know all the details of the new trip.

The Umbrella Academy It started as the story of several dozen babies who were inexplicably born to random women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven of them are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire who creates a special academy to train his “children” and make them save the world. But not everything went according to plan. During his adolescence, the family fractured and the team disbanded, reuniting years later only because of the death of Hargreeves; but of course this meeting will not go unnoticed and by chance they have to unite again to face all kinds of adventures.

In the new material we can see Elliot walking around the set, clearly preparing to take his place as the character everyone knows. It is also possible to see Tom Hopper in his wide monkey costume, something that was also expected. The third season of The Umbrella Academy It is an important event for Netflix, as it is about its stellar superhero series, one that helps it compete with the products of the same genre that other companies have, so it is obvious that it must do an excellent job at the time of its development. .

Elliot Page seen for the first time back on set of The Umbrella Academy. pic.twitter.com/fr2Qa8Wo8G – Sean O’Neill (@seansmovies) May 12, 2021

Tom Hopper in his muscle suit on set of The Umbrella Academy today in Hamilton at Gage Park. pic.twitter.com/36eUJDLk0U – Sean O’Neill (@seansmovies) May 10, 2021

What new adversities will the Hargreeves brothers face with their return to the small screen? With each new season, The Umbrella Academy it ranks high on the global top in Netflix’s catalog, often ranking number one for days. Without a doubt, it is a very special jewel for the company, all thanks to an entertaining script and the presence of huge stars who quickly won the affection of the public. What creative decisions await the character of Vania? Will they make any major adaptations to your identity?

Elliot page he revealed himself as transgender at the end of 2020, receiving full support among network users. We don’t often see too many trans men in the entertainment world, so the step of Elliot it is essential to give them visibility in the entertainment industry. Over the past few years, the major Hollywood studios have become advocates for the LGBT community, using their resources to promote stories and take them to new levels, creating enormous opportunities and possibilities for actors who belong to the community and who throughout their lives. life have struggled to be heard.

On the other hand, Netflix is ​​still doing pretty well lately, even during times of a pandemic. The months that have passed have brought him incredible benefits and in his catalog we have observed the appearance of original series and films that have enchanted the public. It is clear that the company is still the queen of streaming and no one has been able to overcome it so far, not even with the strong competition that unfolds out there. The following season of The Umbrella Academy It does not have a release date yet, but we are sure it will be a surprising success.

