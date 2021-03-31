The Umayyad wall discovered in Toledo belongs to the mandate of Abderramán III of the first third of the 10th century

The discovery of three new towers and 30 meters of wall in Toledo belong to the works of Al-Hizam built by Caliph Abderramán III in Toledo in the first third of the 10th century, according to the first studies. Likewise, this finding allows to document archaeologically for the first time the southeastern closure of this palatine area of ​​the Umayyads in the city of Toledo.

The rigging of this work, made using a rope-and-brand ashlars technique, belongs to the so-called official architecture of the Umayyad Caliphate, where power is shown through the forms of building in ashlar masonry and modulation of the pieces in their placement.

During the execution of the emergency works carried out by the Ministry of Culture and Sports For the consolidation of the section of the Toledo wall on the Paseo de Cabestreros, owned by the state, a set of structures with three towers and a wall base of about 30 meters has been discovered that they were hidden, as reported by the Ministry in a press release.

They had not been framed chronologically

The works, carried out by the Directorate General of Fine Arts, through the Institute of Cultural Heritage of Spain (IPCE), have an initial investment of 237,601.95 euros, approved on November 24 in the Council of Ministers, at the proposal of the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

Thanks to the archaeological control work, when cleaning the wall, it has been possible to document the presence of a tower with a rectangular ground plan, as well as a section of wall of Andalusian origin. From this first finding and, incorporating the studies of Archeology of Architecture and archeometric analysis, it has been possible to detect how, embedded in later phases, there are two more towers that were amortized by modern constructions, mainly due to the construction of the Hospital de Santiago.

On the other hand, having been able to verify the chronology and presence of this great Umayyad space, you will be able to better understand the rest of the sections of the wall of this side of the city, where there may be more sections of this enclosure that, to date, have not been able to be framed chronologically.

Risk of collapse

The works carried out on the wall began in october of last year when, after the inspection of the city fire service, parts of the wall canvas were detected in a situation of extreme precariousness with crash risk towards the ring road of the walled enclosure.

To date, the accessible canvases have been consolidated and the coronation area in which there had been loss and fall of the stone material. The consolidation has been carried out with lime concretes compatible with the original materials. The slopes located on the wall have also been cleaned and stabilized, giving them access to facilitate their maintenance and placing drains and lifelines to prevent falls.

The development of the emergency work, which continues today, is assuming the consolidation of these wall canvases and the removal of historical debris.