The University of Malaga (UMA) and ‘The Conversation’, the main channel for the dissemination of knowledge in the university world, have signed an agreement so that professors and researchers from the institution can publish, starting this month, academic and scientific outreach articles on this platform.

This accession, which has been driven by the Office of the Vice President for Research and Transfer of the UMA, through the Scientific Publications and Dissemination Service, seeks to create an open networked space around academic knowledge.

It is about

of a new tool for teachers, researchers,

postdocs and PhD students from the UMA publish on issues

related to your field of expertise.

Research or articles related to current events

‘The Conversation Spain’ (TCES) will include topics sent directly by the authors of the UMA, close to their current research or related, but also, you can count on other matters proposed directly by your editorial team and by the Vice-Rector’s Office for Research at the University.

Thus, researchers will contribute to feed the public debate based on scientific information from the academic field, published in an independent forum from the editorial point of view. Likewise, participation in Convers The Conversation ’also favors the establishment of new networks between experts.

Born

in Australia in 2011, ‘The Conversation’ has editions in

United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Indonesia and Africa,

in addition to the Spanish edition, which was launched in the summer of

2018 and in less than two years it has achieved more than 56 million

readings.

Constituted

as a non-profit association with a vocation for service

public, without commercial advertising, and free and open access, the

Spanish edition of Convers The Conversation ’already has the

support of more than forty

academic and scientific institutions and foundations.

Everybody

the bilateral agreements that ‘The Conversation’ is signing

with the universities they are bound to a framework agreement of

collaboration that the platform signed a year ago with CRUE.

In

its database includes 96,000 authors from 3,132

international universities and research centers.

