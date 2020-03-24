The Institute of Technology and Software Engineering of the University of Malaga (ITIS) already has an experimental 5G network, which has been installed by companies Telefónica and Nokia, within the framework of the European project ‘5GENESIS’, One of the great experimentation programs of this technology of the European Comission, which integrates 29 partners from a dozen countries.

The UMA It is the first Spanish university to have this experimental network, which will be managed autonomously by the research group of the ITIS ‘MORSE’ Institute, covering a wide area of ​​the Teatinos campus.

Its objective is to analyze the behavior of new services on different 5G configurations and is open to collaboration with companies that need this evaluation.

‘5GENESIS’Seeks to advance in the development of this technology that allows a greater capacity of the devices, more connection speed, reaching a greater number of users and the possibility of making connections gain in quality and offer more services.

Progress on the project will be presented at the 5GFORUM event on May 6 and 7 in Malaga.

ITIS

The ‘Institute of Technologies and Software Engineering’ It aims to contribute to the development and application of software technologies through research, innovation, training and technology transfer. Due to the transversal characteristics of the software, the Institute is an interdisciplinary space in which specialists in different technological areas and in different application domains work together to advance these technologies.

Directed by the professor of the Telematic Engineering area Pedro Merino Gómez, It is located in the Ada Byron building of the UMA.

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related