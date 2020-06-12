Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol, of the Diputación de Málaga, and the UMA, through the Chair of Sciences of the Costa del Sol Coast and the EDANYA research grouphave developed a beach occupancy control system for the entire Costa del Sol, which will be operational from next Monday, June 15.

The system, available on the website aforocostadelsol.es and also as mobile application on Android (Play Store) and Apple (iOS) platforms, offers the possibility of consulting the occupation of all the beaches of the Costa del Sol from any municipality, thus helping to activate mobility between the different coastal municipalities of the coast.

This work had already had previous work consisting of measuring the capacity of each of the province’s beaches It has been developed by the technicians of Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol.

With the name of ‘Aforo Costa del Sol’, the app, free for all municipalities in the province, will show, in real time, the percentage of occupation of each of the beaches together with the number of free places, thanks to the collaboration of the controllers that each of the municipalities makes available for this purpose.

The president of the Diputación de Málaga y de Turismo Costa del Sol, Francisco Salado, has highly valued this collaboration, the objective of which is to “offer a safe destination and have the largest number of beaches on our coast monitored for the start of the tourist season, because thanks to it, the right decisions can be made to regulate their capacity. ”

For his part, the Vice Chancellor for Research and Transfer of the University of Malaga, Teodomiro López, has highlighted the importance of this tool, for its ability to order the influx to the coast required in these times of adaptation to the ‘new normality’ and for its efficiency in offering useful information for bathers without having to travel to the chosen destination.

The information on the occupation of each beach will be accompanied by additional information on the state of it. In this way, together with the free spaces, the user will know the maximum and minimum temperature to be reached in the sandbanks, the water temperature, the speed and direction of the wind, the height and direction of the waves and the probability of that jellyfish appear, floating aggregates (known as creams), in addition to the probability of arrival of finches of the invasive algae Rugulopteryx okamurae, given the importance of this variable on the coasts of Marbella and Estepona.

In the panel of each municipality, the users of ‘Aforo Costa del Sol’ will be able to order the beaches according to their occupation or according to each of the environmental parameters described above. Likewise, they will have the information of the weather forecast in the next five days, they will be able to choose the beach that best suits their needs and adequately plan their visit with a maximum of five days in advance.

During this planning, users will indicate how many companions will access the chosen beach. These data will be used to obtain an occupancy forecast for the following days, which will also be shown in real time with the aim that citizens choose their beaches with as much information as possible.

