During the weekend the Central Bank (BCRA) issued a circular establishing new rules to access the foreign exchange market and thus dollarize. What the entity directed by Miguel Ángel Pesce is looking for is to avoid the double path of investors buying dollars in the single exchange market (MULC) and, at the same time, in the capital market via MEP dollar or cash dollar with settlement, as reported by El Cronista. In other words, the currency purchasing markets cannot be “mixed”. Specific, It will no longer be possible to access the US $ 200 allowed to buy the BCRA and at the same time buy in the capital market freely.

A saver who wants to buy the quota of $ 200 can only do so if in the last 30 days it was not dollarized by other means. In the same line, that person who has transferred Securities abroad in the last month will not be able to access the solidarity dollar and must wait 30 calendar days to buy dollars at the MULC. While those who transferred abroad, but did not buy a solidarity dollar and only operated in the capital market via MEP and CCL dollars, You can still continue buying dollars in this last market.

In the same way that happened with the upsurge of the stocks in 2019, after the government in office of Maurio Macri will announce the tightening of the exchange control With a new “stocks” to buy dollars, many companies that sold currencies were cornered by the new regulation. The so-called “cheap dollar” companies (these were companies that offered the Forex buying and selling service, taking advantage of the possibility of cutting costs through technology and improving the market price, reducing the spread). For example, some companies facilitate the purchase and sale of currency almost as a P2P (peer-to-peer) so there were not several quotes but only those that would be agreed by the interested parties. Other companies dispensed with the classic bank intermediaries and thus allowed to improve the price. However, with this new regulation, the business for those who sold “cheap dollars” ended. Companies like Good Dollar and Free Dollar explained to infotechnology at the time how regulation made business impossible.

In this sense, the context to be similar but in financial technology companies they sold the different types of dollars for savings.

“U.S hit us directly. I know tore down the business for many selling dollars. We are waiting to see how it affects the MEP dollar, but we are waiting. Day by day there are new regulations and we have to adapt “, they explain sources of the local broker sector, who sold different types of dollars in digital exchange houses. “They are closing the tap and creating more uncertainty,” they added. Measure also impact on fintech.

“Although Quiena does not have dollar sales services per se, but there is the purchase of local securities that are transferred abroad and are in dollars. Basically one can say that the client in practice could get dollars. We are not money exchange and we do not sell dollars but if they could do it with instruments in the Stock Market. This restriction we already saw it coming, it seemed logical to us to get to this point “, explains Nicolás Galazar, CEO of the Fintech Quiena.” It is a problem in the sense that we have to dedicate a lot of time and effort to change the systems for the new regulationIt is a challenge to adapt with each new resolution. For now it does not affect us too much. We are not reached per se, but are banks and financial institutions“he explained.

In relation to his business, the businessman explained that “if clients are going to operate with securities that are settled in foreign currency we have to see that they have not received dollars so that we are sure that the clients are handled within the regulations. It affects us in a logistical sense. There will be clients who will not be able to operate with these local securities that are quoted in dollars if they have bought in the last month, but as clients get used to it, things will normalize.“

“It is difficult to predict what will happen, but we believe that they will continue trying to achieve the BCRA’s objectives through resolutions but personally I do not think it is appropriate, it is causing fear and volatility. There are many safe resolutions. But it is understood by the complicated context that exists in the world, “reflected Galarza.

“What happened to online brokers and fintech companies has to do with the rapid changes in the rules of the game in Argentina. The previous government had a vision of the dollar that was totally different from that of this government. The previous government thought that the dollar had to be an easily available good and there were even projects to sell dollars in supermarkets or Easy Payments. This was seen in the online market, where they got dollars online easy“Nicolás Litvinoff, director of estudinero.org, contextualized.

“Many brokers built a business based on that so that people can access dollars online, for example from Homebanking. They were bought there and passed to savings banks, at a better price than that of banks. But after that came a bank run and the business was restricted. With these regulations it is almost eliminated. Potential broker and fintech business virtually disappears overnight“, analyzes the specialist.

However, Litvinoff acknowledges that “you have to keep in mind that investments are low and it is not a very important loss either. Some will continue to take advantage of databases to sell other products, such as the dollar exchange.“

“The government is trying to limit access to the dollar, it is strategic, it is a scarce good that only has to be of very limited demand and be used to pay for imports or payment of debt. It makes sense from the government’s economic policy, “concludes the specialist.