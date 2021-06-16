the ultimate gaming laptop thanks to the power of AMD

06/16/2021 at 10:14 AM CEST

Razer is the leading lifestyle brand for gamers, a position in which it has been consolidated in recent years quite clearly due to the importance of its products in the market. Now, after a three-year hiatus, he has revived an old company classic: the Razer Blade 14, first laptop with a processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core. A) Yes, all video games will drop even at the highest specs.

Thus, it will also have the unbeatable GeForce RTX 3080 designed for laptops and a Quad HD screen with 165Hz refreshment so that FPS reflect a very great fluidity in their dizzying sequences of shots. At the same time, it will be 14 inches, to be a functional and easily transportable computer.

It will be accompanied by the classic Razer Chroma RGB system and classic THX Spatial Audio sound from the brand’s laptops. Likewise, through the company’s proprietary software we can illuminate each key as we please to get the best out of a keyboard like few others on the market.

Ventilation made so that we do not suffer any setbacks with excessive heat and really fine dimensions finish this composition that It will surely give a lot to talk about in the gaming market.