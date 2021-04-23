Josh Rettinghouse (Photo by Amy Kaplan / FanSided)

The Ultimate Fighter 29: Who is Josh Rettinghouse?

Josh Rettinghouse might just be one of the more experienced fighters on season 29 of The Ultimate Figher. He’s experienced in the cage with a 16-5 record and outside with a “real” job working as a CPA. That begs the question, does he really care if he wins the season?

According to Rettinghouse, during his pre-show interview… he’s just there for the experience. Which might make him a little bit more dangerous than you might think. He won’t take careless risks, he won’t go into the fight with a chip on his shoulder and he might just be the voice of reason in the house.

Watch Josh Rettinghouse’s TUF 29 pre-show interview here

Rettinghouse isn’t unfamiliar to MMA fans as he’s faced off with a number of familiar names including Josh Hill and Marlon Moraes. As stated before, he’s got a massive 16 wins under his belt with victories under promotions like World Series of Fighting, M-1 Global, King of the Cage and many others.

He’s a rarity heading into the house off a loss. His most recent fight was a decision loss to Sergey Morozov in a rematch of their 2016 fight which Rettinghouse originally won.

The Ultimate Fighter will begin airing on June 1 and can be watched on ESPN +. Please follow along with FanSided MMA for all your live news and highlights.