The Ultimate Fighter 29: Who is Aaron Phillips?

Aaron Phillips (Photo by Amy Kaplan / FanSided)

Dodgers: Vin Scully with his World Series ring is the best thing we’ve seen all year (Photo) by Alicia de Artola

Who is The Ultimate Fighter 29 middleweight competitor Aaron Phillips?

Aaron Phillips joins the cast of The Ultimate Fighter 29 as a member of the middleweight roster. The fighter holds a current professional record of 5-2. Three of his victories come by way of submission in the very first round while he has two knockouts on his ledger as well.

Phillips is just the latest member of TUF 29 to enter the competition with a wrestling background. He was a state champion in his native Alaska. He will join 15 other fighters on the latest cast of the UFC’s flagship program when it returns to television after a three-year break for the program and begins streaming exclusively from ESPN + on June 1.

Phillips made his professional debut after only one month of traditional striking training. He credits his brother with fostering his interest in MMA saying that they watched the UFC his entire life but that he did not start training MMA until his brother began taking boxing classes at their local gym.

Phillips like many competitors on TUF 29 will be allowed to focus solely on fighting for the first time in his life not having to worry about bills or any outside stressors. A selling point that has made TUF a huge draw for aspiring members of the UFC roster throughout the years. One is left to wonder if he holds a professional record of 5-2 with his first victory coming, by his own admission, after only one month of training. What will he be capable of when he only has one thing to focus on? Only time will tell but Phillips certainly seems, on paper at least, to be one to watch on the middleweight side of this competition.

The Ultimate Fighter will begin airing on June 1 and can be watched on ESPN +. Please follow along with FanSided MMA for all your live news and highlights.