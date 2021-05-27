The Ultimate Fighter 29 Official Trailer Revealed

The iconic reality show UFC, The Ultimate Fighter is approaching with his return. After a two-year absence, the show will have its 29th season with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger. Brian Ortega as coaches for the edition, which will have 16 bantamweight and middleweight competitors.

Yesterday afternoon, the organization revealed the promotional trailer for the reality show, which will begin airing on June 1 through ESPN + in the USA. The combat between Volkanovski Y Ortega almost came to fruition in UFC 260, but the match was canceled after the champion tested positive for COVID-19. As is customary in each season, both coaches will meet on a date to be defined.

After economic problems in 2005, UFC ventured into the reality show format by announcing the show’s first edition, which aired the same year in Spike TV.

The success of the program triggered the PPV sales numbers and helped the organization achieve the financial success they have been trying to achieve for years.

The finalists, Stephan bonnar Y Forrest griffin they gave a true spectacle to the public present and the viewers, combat that is considered one of the greatest in the history of the organization.

With 28 seasons, The Ultimate Fighter was the gateway to many talents and specified 11 champions of the UFC, as the reigning female strawweight and welterweight champions, Rose namajunas Y Kamaru Usman.

The last edition ended in November 2018, which was starred by Robert Whittaker Y Kelvin Gastelum, who were the winners of The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes on 2012 Y The Ultimate Fighter 17 on 2013.