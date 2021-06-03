the ultimate 1,914 hp electric supercar

Rimac is a small Croatian manufacturer that is well known since its inception has been known to focus on the high performance electric vehicles. In 2018 they surprised the world with the presentation of the Rimac C_Two, their most aspirational prototype to date, with which they wanted to break all records. Since then they have been working on that issue, from which the production version comes out. It has been baptized as Rimac Fridge and it looks more impressive than ever.

Even if the name does not accompany too much Among the Spanish-speaking public, the truth is that it refers to a powerful Mediterranean storm that forms off the coast of Croatia. The Refrigerator wants to become another force of nature thanks to its power of 1,914 hp and 2,360 Nm of torque that jointly get their four electric motors, located one on each wheel. It is more than double what traditional combustion supercars usually deliver and that also makes its performance stratospheric.

This Rimac Refrigerator accelerates from 0 to 96 km / h in 1.85 seconds, from 0 to 161 km / h in 4.3 seconds and reaches 300 km / h from a standstill in 9.3 seconds; improving the initial estimates of the prototype. This is enough to complete the quarter mile in 8.6 seconds and could continue until 412 km / h which has as maximum speed. As we said, figures that seem from another world and that make us forget at times that it is an electric.

The battery that mounts the Fridge is one designed from scratch by Rimac that surprises with its performance. Has a 120 kWh capacity Thanks to its 6,960 cells, it is liquid-cooled and made of lithium, manganese and nickel. With its H shape, it forms part of the supercar’s core, providing 37% stiffness to its carbon fiber monocoque and lowering the center of gravity. Thanks to her he gets 550 kilometers of autonomy and accepts fast loads of up to 500 kW, which could reach 80% capacity in 22 minutes.

The behavior is subject to the system All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2 (R-AWTV 2), which is the alternative to traditional stability and traction controls. What it does is read the road and do more than 100 calculations per second to deliver the necessary torque to each wheel. It adapts to the driving modes, allowing you to choose between Range, Comfort, Sport, Track, Drift and two customizable ones. They also change the setting of the double wishbone suspension with electronically controlled dampers and the drive-by-wire steering system.

The Rimac Nevera puts a bit of sanity with a Brembo-signed braking system, which features 390mm carbon-ceramic discs and six-piston calipers. It has also received some exterior changes to favor its aerodynamics, improving efficiency by 34% compared to the prototype. For this, it has a good number of active elements that allow more or less air to pass depending on the needs.

The two-seater cabin del Rimac Fridge stands out for its quality and technology. It has three TFT screens to offer complete information to the driver and passenger at all times. The connectivity is very complete thanks to the Rimac M2M system and the brand’s mobile application. Among its technology stands out the Driver Coach, a driver trainer that uses artificial intelligence to help the user improve their driving.

This specimen will hardly be made 150 units and its price will be at the height of its exclusivity. There is talk of 2 million euros per unit, before taxes.

