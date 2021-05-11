the UK’s solution for delivering parcels to remote islands

05/11/2021 at 1:26 PM CEST

UK it is a hyperconnected country. Cameras on every corner of London, parcel shipments in just a few hours … but of course, this only affects big cities, as always. In the UK there are very remote places where only a very few people live. These areas are usually islands in the north of the island, which as it is evident they also make use of the postal service, which there receives the name of Royal Mail.

Imitating something that the Swiss postal service already does, the Royal Mail is going to buy a series of drones for around 16,000 euros to deliver packages in the most remote areas of the country. This includes protective gear, COVID testing, and of course, regular mail. As part of a project funded by the government, a series of drones will be purchased with the aim of making these types of deliveries. Drones can carry up to 100 kilos of mail of all types and sizes, making it the equivalent of a normal delivery.

Drones can fly without the need for any type of operator during the 112-kilometer journey they will undertake. This will be put to the test this month and if it works they will buy even more autonomous jets.